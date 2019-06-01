A block party is scheduled today (Saturday, June 1) in Williams Lake to celebrate what is currently completed of the Highway 97 and Toop Road Project.

“We’d like to incorporate Lake City Ford, Spectra Power Sports, and the Laker’s Car Club. The reason behind that is because it gives the opportunity for the community to come up and see our new sidewalks, our new paved road, and lights,” said Gilbert Rich, sales manager at Spectra Power Sports.

“We just want to bring the younger generation out as well.”

Today’s Block Party runs from 9 am until 5 pm with Lake City Ford providing a free barbeque.

“Up here it’s pretty dang nice,” Rich said.

“It was way different than our old single lane road and now we’ve got a dual lane road so it should be fun.”

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in an email to MyCaribooNow that construction has resumed on the project to improve safety by widening 1.5 kilometers of Highway 97, along with intersection improvements at Carson Drive and Toop Road.

“The $29.2-million project remains within budget and is now approximately 70% complete,” the Ministry said.

“Remaining work includes completion of a pedestrian underpass, two retaining walls, and paving.”

The City of Williams Lake has an agreement with the province to contribute $2.25 million at completion of the project, and Council authorized three additions to the redesign contract this week including $397,215.92 for the repaving of Broadway Avenue North, $13,909.50 for an irrigation system controller, and $9,000 for boulevard irrigation from Carson Drive to Toop Road.

The project is anticipated to be completed by late summer or early fall.

“It’s going to be nice,” said Lake City Ford sales manager, Bevan Koch.

“It’s too bad the light at the intersection wasn’t absolutely done right now but we’re getting close enough that we’re getting excited for sure.”