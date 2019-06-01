Five temperature records were broken in B.C. Friday according to Environment Canada.

In Williams Lake, a new record of 26.6 degrees Celsius was set breaking the 2005 record of 24.5.

Also breaking a record was the Clinton area at 27.4 degrees celsius breaking its old record of 24.4 set in 2017, and the Puntzi Mountain Area at 27.1

Nakusp area broke its 1993 record of 29.5 after reaching 29.6.

Friday’s hotspot was the Pemberton area.

It set a new record of 32.6 degrees Celsius breaking its old record of 32.2 set in 1958.

Weather in the first half of May has generally been warm and dry across BC according to the River Forecast Centre.

“Overall, temperature anomalies over the first half of the month have generally been in the 2-5˚C above normal range across the province,” stated a Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin released May 15.

“Precipitation has been limited across the province, with 30-day precipitation (mid-April to mid-May) generally being below 30-50% of normal for most areas.”