A home was destroyed in the Jacobson Road area north of Williams Lake after a fire broke out Friday afternoon.

“Crews were called at approximately four o’clock for a structure fire,” said chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department, Erick Peterson.

“When we arrived on scene the house was almost fully involved. We immediately called for tender support from the Wildwood Fire Department and they came immediately.”

The homeowners who were home at the time of the fire were not injured.

Peterson said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but it is not suspicious.

“It appears to be a complete loss.”