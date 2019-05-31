A wildfire near Lac des Roche southeast of 100 Mile House is considered to be held, according to the Cariboo Fire Center. The fire, near Highway 24 was reported yesterday afternoon.

BC wildfire service crews responded with an air tanker and helicopter bucketing, along with ground crews. Erin Bull, with the Cariboo Fire Center, said crews are making good progress on the fire and the cause is still under investigation.

The fire is estimated at 2.5 hectares in size and is listed as human-caused on the BC Wildfire website.