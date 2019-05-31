College of New Caledonia (CNC) apprentice student Dustin Cathcart won the gold medal in the Industrial Mechanic/Millwright skill area at the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC) in Halifax May 28 and 29.

Cathcart competed throughout the two-day competition performing skills such as fabricating a jack shaft base within .0001” tolerance and taking apart, checking, and reassembling a gear box and a centrifugal pump.

“I felt confident with my work and was hoping for the best,” he said. “It was challenging but definitely a great experience. “

CNC Industrial Mechanic/Millwright instructor Sergio Jorquera attended SCNC to support his student. He said there were many challenges throughout the competition but Cathcart’s flexibility to manage change contributed to his win.

“The machinery and circumstances were different from what he was used to,” Jorquera said. “I’m very proud of him.”

Cathcart qualified for the SCNC back in April when he won the Skills Canada BC Industrial Mechanic/Millwright competition in Abbotsford.

More than 550 students and apprentices from across the country competed at SCNC for the title of national champion in 44 skill areas.

“All of us at CNC are incredibly proud of Dustin’s accomplishment,” said CNC Quesnel Regional Principal Tim Lofstrom. “He and his instructor, Sergio, are wonderful ambassadors for the College and the community of Quesnel.”

CNC’s Dean of Trades and Technologies Frank Rossi attended the Skills Canada BC competition and was proud to watch Cathcart qualify for SCNC.

“We hope Dustin’s success will inspire youth to consider trades as a future career, help current students connect with future opportunities, and enhance our trades community,” he said.