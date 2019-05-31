Two organizations have pledged a collaborative approach to promote the growth of tourism on the Gold Rush Trail.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) and Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association (TOTA) signed a memorandum of understanding this week.

CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker said she is thrilled with the signing as they recommit to this vital corridor and celebrate a living ‘History Shaped by Nature’ for future generations.

The MOU will allow the CCCTA and TOTA to leverage each other’s programs, expertise, and resources to support the Gold Rush Trail and help to cultivate a sustainable visitor economy in all parts of the province.

It was developed to more clearly define their partnership in enhancing and expanding the Gold Rush Trail corridor, supporting communities, and individual entrepreneurs as they develop new product and programming, respond to emergencies, grow marketing assets, and support Indigenous tourism growth.