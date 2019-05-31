The new Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines were released by Health Canada back on May 10th.

The problem is with the amount of Manganeese in the water.

The Maximum Acceptable Concentration has been classified as .12 micrograms per litre and the average in the Quesnel water system is approximately .22 micrograms per litre.

Health Canada recommends water filtration through reverse osmosis systems to be the most effective way to reduce manganese from drinking water at the tap and says it also improves overall water quality.

The City is currently gathering as much information as possible from the Northern Health Authority who administers the Drinking Water Protection Act and provides surveillance and monitoring of Quesnel’s water system.