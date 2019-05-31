The Quesnel Community Foundation is teaming up with the Royal Bank to support youth in the community.

Foundation President Mary Sjostrom says RBC is making up to 15 thousand dollars available to youth-led projects that address diverse local priorities.

She says grant applications will be accepted between now and September 18th.

And Sjostrom says youth will even be involved in the decision-making process…

“There is an opportunity for youth and youth ages 15 to 29 is eligible. What we’re doing is we’ve actually got youth involved in this that will be looking over the applications with the committee members.”

Sjostrom says an application guide and package is available on their website at www.quesnelfoundation.ca or people can e-mail them at qcf@shaw.ca