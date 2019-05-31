The early budget approval of a ladder truck at $1.2 million dollars was not appropriate according to the Mayor of Williams Lake.

Walt Cobb spoke out on the item at this week’s Council meeting.

“Like I said I don’t have a problem with the ordering of the ladder truck,” he told MyCaribooNow Thursday.

“It’s the process of how it went about and the fact that we have not determined how we are going to raise the money or anything else yet, and I don’t like committing $1.2 million dollars when we don’t really have a plan on how we’re going to pay for it. That’s a lot of money.”

Cobb’s recommendation that the ladder truck be referred to the 2020 budget discussion was defeated 4 to 3.

He told Council the early budget approval is prior to their budget bylaw and that they are preemptive of any discussions in isolation of other priorities for the future.

“We have about $9 million dollars in requests for next year’s budget discussions and to preapprove 1.2 million or possibly 1.5 million without considering the bigger picture, in my opinion, is not appropriate,” Cobb said.

“With the exception of two new members, we can remember what we inherited when we were elected four and a half years ago was the fact that every time we turned another page we were restricted on what we could do because decisions had been made out of context and again in isolation of our entire needs.”