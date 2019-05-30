A fast charging station for electric vehicles will be installed at Williams Lake City Hall.

“This is phase three of a province-wide effort we’re undergoing,” said BC Hydro community relations coordinator Dave Mosure.

“Phase one and two took care of the lower mainland, a good chunk out of Vancouver Island, and into the Kootenays. Now we’re working our way up the Fraser Canyon, all the way to Prince George so we are currently under construction in the Cache Creek and Merritt areas as we speak with Williams Lake to be definitely taken care of over this summer.”

Mosure adds the goal is to have a level three charging station approximately every 60 kilometers along that corridor to provide flexibility for the various ranges that electric vehicles currently have.

“There will be one in Quesnel as well, but the goal again is every 60 kilometers with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure being a key partner,” he said.

“They’re looking at rest stations and rest stops as well.”

The group effort between NRCan, the province, and BC Hydro represents a $200,000 investment in Williams Lake.

Without having received the funding as of yet from NRCan, Mosure said they hope to begin construction next year for phase four that will go from Prince George to Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii.

“Electric vehicles are going to become more and more popular within the province of British Columbia as we work towards reducing our greenhouse gas emissions, and the provincial government is also working towards having electric vehicles become a far more significant sale,” he said.

As for if BC Hydro is considering taxing the electricity from the charging stations, Mosure said that is something they are working on.

“We will be working with an application to the BC Utilities Commission. That is still in process shall we say.”