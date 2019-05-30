Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett has introduced an amendment to the provinces adoption laws.

The amendment would make the process of adoption of adults the same as it is for minors. The current laws make it a costly court process currently. MLA Barnett says the matter of adult adoption was first brought to her attention by a constituent.

Barnett said “They had been trying to adopt a person who has been like a family member, but they’re an adult. ” “Under our adoption laws, you have to go through a lengthy and expensive court process. There’s no reason we can’t have an amendment to say that whether you’re an adult or a minor its the same process for adoption. Age should not be the barrier.”

Barnett first introduced the amendment as a private members bill in 2017, but it didn’t pass reading. With the reintroduction, she hopes the legislative assembly will take the amendment forward.