The Accused In A South Cariboo Weapons Seizure Will Go To Trial
Williams Lake courthouse -Photo: R Dyok, MyCaribooNow
That was the result of a three day Preliminary Inquiry for 38-year old Loni Fisher and 33-year old Eric Fields.
A trial date will be set on June 17th.
Fisher and Fields will go to trial on three counts…Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.
Two other charges were stayed.
100 Mile House RCMP executed a search warrant on a rural property in Forest Grove back on January 13th of 2018.
Police say they recovered a loaded sawed off shotgun as well as other firearms.