That was the result of a three day Preliminary Inquiry for 38-year old Loni Fisher and 33-year old Eric Fields.

A trial date will be set on June 17th.

Fisher and Fields will go to trial on three counts…Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm and Careless Storage of a Firearm.

Two other charges were stayed.

100 Mile House RCMP executed a search warrant on a rural property in Forest Grove back on January 13th of 2018.

Police say they recovered a loaded sawed off shotgun as well as other firearms.