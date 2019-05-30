BC’s general hourly minimum wage will increase by $1.20 per hour effective Saturday, June 1, 2019.

The minimum wage will increase to $13.85 from $12.65.

“Regular increases to minimum wages are one way government is helping to make life more affordable for people while providing the predictability and certainty that businesses need,” the Ministry of Labour said.

Minimum wage rates are also increasing as of June 1, 2019, for liquor servers, resident caretakers, and live-in camp leaders.

B.C’s minimum wage will reach at least $15.20 per hour by June 2021.