Three years ago he started as an intern, now he’s the new Manager of Planning and Development for the City of Williams Lake.

Hasib Nadvi said he was excited by Wednesday’s announcement and that it was something he has been working towards.

“This was always a goal; working hard towards becoming a manager someday, and I’m glad the City and Council had the faith and believed in me that I could do this job,” he said.

“So I’m grateful.”

Nadvi brings to his new position a Bachelor of Science from McMaster University and Bachelor of Planning from the University of Northern British Columbia as well as an Urban Design Certification from Simon Fraser University.

As Manager of Planning and Development Navdi will be responsible for planning and development applications brought before the City, acting as the Approving Officer.

He will also serve as a technical liaison with outside consulting, engineering and development companies, with the responsibility to ensure that projects are in conformance with approved plans, engineering designs, and municipal bylaws.