Curl BC has announced Quesnel and the Comox Valley Culring Club were the Curling Centres of the Year for 2019.

Quesnel was recognized for an outstanding job planning and preparing to host the BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championship.

It was the first time that the events had ever been combined.

Barkerville Historic Park was also recognized by Curl BC as Sponsor of the Year.

Not only did Barkerville provide the entertainment at the opening ceremonies and banquet, but its actors also played a key role at the event.

Curling Centres of the Year – Quesnel Curling Centre

The club did an outstanding job planning and preparing for the 2019 BC Men’s and Women’s Combined Curling Championships. This was no small feat given that the events had not been combined before and there were many learning opportunities. The members of Quesnel Curling Centre brought together the community, not only with the number of volunteers they recruited, but also by working closely with the municipality and local businesses. During January and February, you could not go anywhere in Quesnel without seeing a sign about the event.

Sponsor the Year – Barkerville Historic Park

As presenting sponsor of the 2019 BC Men’s Curling Championship in Quesnel, Barkerville Historic Park and Town embraced the event. The historic park provided entertainment at the opening ceremonies and banquet and placed their actors at a display location over the course of the week. The actors were also in the stands for the gold nugget raffle prize draw. They invested a lot of resources helping to make the event fun for all.