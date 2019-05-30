Williams Lake City Council has authorized entering into a 5-year term lease renewal agreement with Suncor Energy for a contaminated property and building on Oliver Street.

Director of Municipal Services, Gary Muraca said in a report to Council Tuesday evening that the motivation behind the agreement was for the high profile downtown location at 327 Oliver to start seeing some business activity and not remain vacant and become derelict.

The lease renewal agreement can also be renewed for a further 5-year term at the expiration of the first renewal term effective April 1, 2019, to March 31, 2024.

Rent is in the sum of $10, and the City paid Suncor rent in the amount of the annual property taxes before the lease expires March 31, 2019.

“There are other interested tenants in the vacant spot but, most would like the security of knowing that the City would not terminate the lease with Suncor in March,” Muraca said.

The property which used to be a gas station currently houses the BIA and Community Policing.