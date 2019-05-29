The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy says light haze from wildfire smoke will still be visible in the area but the bulletin has ended as conditions are expected to continue to improve over the next 24 hours.

Air Quality Meteorologist Ralph Adams says the preventative notice is designed to let people know that because of wildires and because of the way winds are behaving it is possible or likely that there will be smoke.

While conditions are improving, forecasts suggest that wildfire smoke may return to some regions of the province late Friday through the weekend.

If that is the case a Smoky Skies Bulletin could be re-issued for affected regions.

Adams says most the smoke is coming from fires in Northern Alberta.