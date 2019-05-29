It was a hot one in the Cariboo yesterday but not record hot.

Doug Lundquist, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, goes over the numbers…

“Yesterday the record high on the 28th for Quesnel was 33.9 set in 1983. We had a high of 28.9. And in Williams Lake the record high yesterday would have been 32.2, also from 1983, and the high was 26.1.”

Looking ahead, Lundquist says the best shot at a daily record will be in Williams Lake on Friday….

“Here’s where we might break the record, for the 31st it’s only 28.3 set in 1983, so it’s what we call a week record where the record high is actually more easily broken.”

Lundquist says the records for Quesnel seem out of reach as they are 36.5 degrees for today set in 1983, 35.6 for the 30th from 1936 and 34.4 degrees for the 31st set in 1936.

The record for Williams Lake today is 34.5 set in 1983, and it’s 32.4 for the 30th, also from 1983.