A fire in the Mountain House Road area east of Williams Lake is under control.

“We did have crews respond yesterday,” said Cariboo Fire information officer Erin Bull.

“We sent a bird dog overhead, eight firefighters, and two response officers. However this was an industry fire and as we arrived, they had it under control so the BC Wildfire Service actually didn’t action the fire as we determined that they had under control and we were not concerned about it escaping its current perimeters.”

Bull added that the fire was discovered by a phone report.

While the fire is suspected to have been human-caused, it remains under investigation.

There have been 23 wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre since April 1, 2019 that have burned an estimated 179 hectares.