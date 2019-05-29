100 Mile House RCMP responded to a domestic assault at the Lakewood Inn this morning.

Staff Sgt Svend Nielsen said the call came in at 2:10 AM. They found a female with serious but non-life threatening injuries who required immediate medical attention.

An intoxicated male was arrested and a search warrant was obtained to examine a room for evidence. The woman was released from hospital after being treated, and RCMP said she is cooperating. Multiple charges are expected against the 29-year-old man, including aggravated assault and breaching of conditions in an unrelated court case.

RCMP are still on scene and ask that the public avoid the area for the remainder of the morning.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the 100 Mile detachment at 250 395-2456, regarding file2019-1863 or Crimestoppers