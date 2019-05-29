There were no injuries after a lone pilot attempted an emergency landing of his float plane near Bates Road in the Forest Grove area.

100 Mile RCMP said the pilot informed the Detachment of the incident Tuesday afternoon at 5 pm.

“The pilot confirmed he overshot a small pond and skidded onto a field, causing some damage to the plane – a pontoon reportedly broke off the plane,” S/Sgt. Svend Nielsen said in a news release.

“The pilot, an American citizen who is lawfully in Canada, believed it to be a fuel problem.”

While there are no reported fuel or oil spills related to the incident, the Ministry of Environment is being contacted to assess the area.

“The pilot is fully cooperating with the investigation,” Nielsen added.