A Williams Lake City Councillor is off to Quebec City.

Scott Nelson will be attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’s 2019 Annual Conference and Trade Show.

“FCM is a large organization. It’s a political organization that really represents a good cross section of municipalities across British Columbia, across all of Canada. They get together and they represent and create policy views and then send off to government to key lobbying,” he said.

“One of the things that we’ll be looking at is infrastructure funding and financing, and obviously looking to lobby for water projects.”

Nelson adds this is his first time attending FCM, and that other members of Council have gone in the past to represent our communities.

He said Margo Wagner with the Cariboo Regional District will also be attending and that they will be tag-teaming on a number of different events and key issues that are going to be affecting the region at large.

“We’ve got a number of key capital projects that are going to be coming down, and we want to make sure that there’s going to be some unique funding opportunities and more importantly than that is creating partnerships with the provincial and with the federal governments and this allows that opportunity to create that dialogue.”

FCM runs from Thursday, May 30 to Sunday, June 2.