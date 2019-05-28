The heat was definitely on throughout the Cariboo Monday.

“We were a couple of degrees short of records,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“We saw temperatures into the mid-twenties and even upper twenties. In through Quesnel however, we do really need to get closer to the thirty mark or even above to break records.”

Sekhon said this warm trend will continue this week in the Cariboo with temperatures in the upper twenties.

It’s not until the weekend when the daytime highs will start to cool off and get back to near average for this time of year.

A Smoky Skies Bulletin continues for North East and Central Regions.

Air quality meteorologist Ralph Adams said smoke transport models are suggesting that fine particulate levels will decrease over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“However, a heavy haze is still over the area, and haze is now visible in much of the Southern interior,” Adams said.