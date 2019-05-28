Joint Declaration signed over internet safety

Members of the International Grand Committee on Big Data, Privacy and Democracy have signed a Joint Declaration in Ottawa.

It reaffirms their commitment to protecting fair competition, increasing the accountability of social media platforms, protecting privacy rights and strengthening democracy. The document also declares the willingness of members to continue the work of the International Grand Committee with these objectives in mind.

MPs to vote on motion that would move ratification of new NAFTA deal

MPs will be voting Tuesday on a motion that will move ratification forward of the new North American free trade deal.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled it Monday with the clock ticking on ratifying the deal in Canada. There are fewer than 20 possible sitting days left in the parliamentary calendar before the House rises for the summer and does not come back until after the October election.

Language recognizing Indigenous rights being added to citizenship oath

The Trudeau government is moving to add some language to the citizenship oath that recognizes Indigenous rights.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett says the change demonstrates to all Canadians, including the country’s newest citizens, that Indigenous and treaty rights are essential.