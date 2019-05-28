A CNC millwright apprentice from Quesnel is competing at the Skills Canada National Competition in Halifax.

Dustin Cathcart is competing both today and tomorrow.

Cathcart qualified back in April when he won gold in the millwright competition at the Skills Canada BC event in Abbotsford.

He is now representing BC against the top 9 millwrights in the rest of the country.

Cathcart first entered CNC as a Dual Credit student in grade 12 in 2018.

He completed the Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) Machinist Foundation program and started work in the industry after the program ended.

Cathcart then returned to CNC Quesnel this spring to complete the Industrial Mechanic (Millwright) Level 2 program.