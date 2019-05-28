British Columbians will have until July 15, 2019, to provide input into the Forest and Range Practices Act.

Feedback from the engagement process will inform changes to the Forest and Range Practices Act and regulations that are planned over the next two years.

Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, says they want to improve the legislation to ensure it will continue to sustainably manage our forests and rangelands in the face of climate change.

To find the discussion paper and feedback form online go to: http://engage.gov.bc.ca/ forestandrangepractices