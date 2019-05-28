For the third time in less than two days, the Quesnel Fire Department responded to a call in the City.

“At ten after six this morning Quesnel Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Abbott Drive,” Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier told MyCaribooNow Tuesday.

“Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved and all occupants were outside.”

Gauthier said the structure was a total loss and the cause of the fire is unknown.

Firefighters were on scene for under four hours with three fire engines, one tender, and 19 personnel.

The Quesnel Fire Department will be continuing their investigation later today