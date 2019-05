100 Mile RCMP are looking for information on a break-in at the 100 Mile Airport.

The incident happened between May 17 and 18. Two hangars were broken into. RCMP say the hangar doors were seriously damaged and a welder was taken. RCMP say items were seized from the scene for forensic examination.

If you have any information on this or any other crime, please call the 100 Mile House RCMP or Crimestoppers.