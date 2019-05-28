100 Mile House RCMP say a homeowner who found some dynamite did the right thing.

Police say the man was working on his house back on Saturday, May 18 when he found what he thought was dynamite in his crawl space.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit from Surrey was brought in.

They confirmed that the six sticks of dynamite were legitimate and they safely disposed of it.

Police say anyone that finds any type of explosive on their property should not try to take care of it themselves as they can become unstable if deteriorated and then moved.