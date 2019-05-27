100 Mile House and Williams Lake RCMP were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover this morning.

RCMP say a white Ford F350 was seen driving erratically along Highway 97 near Maze Lake Road just after 6am and ended up flipping several times ejecting the lone male driver.

Police say the driver was taken to Royal Inland Hospital from Williams Lake, with what are considered to be serious injuries to his pelvic area.

100 Mile House RCMP determined the vehicle to be stolen from Quesnel sometime overnight.

Police say a loaded firearm was located during a search of the 100 meter scene of the accident.

Anyone witnessing this accident or has more information related to it are asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP or Crimestoppers