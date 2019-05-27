Quesnel Fire Chief Slvain Gauthier says their busy morning started very early at one am with a call for a structure fire on Ritson Avenue…

“Upon arrival we had two sheds fully involved at the back of a residence. The Quesnel Fire Department members were on scene until 3-30 this morning. Then at quarter after six we received another call with regards to a vehicle fire right behind the Elks Hall on Anderson Drive.”

Gauthier says the two sheds were destroyed but there was only minor damage to the two residences as the sheds were on different properties.

Both homeowners also made it out safely.

Gauthier says a resident in the apartment across the street called 9-1-1.

A passer-by notified the fire department of the second fire, which Gauthier says caused some discoloration to the stucco on the Elks Halls.

The vehicle was stolen and Gauthier says the hall was vacant at the time of the fire.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP or Crime Stoppers.