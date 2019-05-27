The Cariboo Regional District has approved a request for funding of up to $7,500 to do a feasibility study for streetlighting in the Maple Drive Corridor in the North Cariboo.

Mary Sjostrom, the CRD Director for Area A, says it allows them to move closer to making it safer…

“It just allows us to proceed a little bit further down the road and talking to Hydro, get some cost estimates and talk to all the partners that are involved like the Ministry of Transportation and ICBC, you know with it being a very busy corridor and a designation Class A road it’s no longer a little street, so I want the ability to go out and talk to the folks to see if we can get some funding partners to help support the installation.”

Sjostrom says the corridor, from the mall on Highway 97 to Plywood Hill Road, has become a busy industrial route…

“We have approximately a hundred truck movements a day on that corridor and we have two schools, soon to be a new one, and a daycare plus the residents and the children and even the safety of the tuck drivers, I mean that’s a lot of responsibility. That would not have happened had the Johnston Bridge been repaired but I understand that’s a very costly figure too so in the interim and who knows when, so i think that’s just one piece of the safety that we’re looking at.”

Sjostrom says there are between 130 and 135 residences and she wants to make sure there isn’t another tragedy.

A 32-year old woman was struck and killed while crossing Maple Drive near Kube Road back in January.