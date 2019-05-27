It was a great weekend for Quesnel competitors at a BC Rodeo Association stop in Clinton.

Veteran Steve Hohmann won the Bull Riding with an 86 on “Jagged Edge” for more than 12 hundred dollars.

Eric O’Flynn, also from Quesnel, was second with a 73 for $1,062 as they were the only two to cover their bulls.

Hohmann was also second in the Bareback for another 300 dollars.

Dustin Spiers from Quesnel, and his partner Riley Isnardy from Cache Creek, won the Team Roping with a time of 5 and 1 for just under 12-hundred and 30 dollars each.

Other Quesnel champions included Kira Stowell in the Junior Barrel Racing and Kenzie Lloyd in the Pee Wee Barrels.

Willee Twan from 150 Mile won the Steer Wrestling for the second weekend in a row.

A 4 and 9 paid 466 dollars.