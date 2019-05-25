School District 27 has announced new appointments for the upcoming school year. The appointments are part of the regular reassignment of administrative positions.

The school district announced on Thursday that Gregg Gaylord will be taking over as principal of Chilcotin road elementary school as Matthew Cullum will be moving to become principal of Mountview elementary after six years as Chilcotin road principal.

Mountview principal Craig Munroe will be moving to become principal of Lake City Secondary while Kris Beudine remains as vice-principal.

Doug Brown will also be moving to vice principal at lake city from Peter Skene Ogden in 100 Mile House, as Shawn Meville returns as Ogden VP after a year on leave.

The appointments take effect on August 1st.