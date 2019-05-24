The number of delegates already attending the BC Cattlemen’s Association’s 91st Annual AGM and Convention in Williams Lake has grown by one more guest.

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is in the Lake City to take in the event and to speak later this evening at the Cattlemen’s dinner.

We asked Wilkinson what topics he expects to be addressed.

“Well, there are a lot of issues in ranching in British Columbia today ranging from access of the land and the certainty of crown leases through access to water. Predators are a big issue and I think we’ll hear a lot about that today as well as things that are imposed by the government like gas taxes and the controversy around Mountain Cariboo.”

Wilkinson said this is the first time he has attended the BC Cattlemen’s Association’s Annual AGM and convention and is looking forward to spending time with all the delegates.

“Well ranchers are great fun because they are very straight forward direct people, you know exactly where you stand, they tell you exactly what they’re thinking, and so it’s actually kind of refreshing to be with people who are so straight up and earning a living off the land and feeding all of us.”

In addition to attending the BC Cattlemen’s Association AGM and convention, Wilkinson spent some time today with Williams Lake Mayor and Council as well as the Cariboo Regional District.