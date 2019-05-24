Inclusivity is proudly on display at the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake.

Five volunteers with the Williams Lake Pride Society and one youth were busy Thursday evening painting the staircase to the building in the vibrant colors of the rainbow.

Club Program Services Leader, Krista Harvey said they had approached the Pride Society.

“We wanted to have a space for them so we can represent them as well,” she said.

“They do have some of their meetings within our building so we wanted to make sure that we captured inclusiveness with them, and also that the Boys and Girls Club is non-judgemental, open to anyone, and we support the LGBTQ+ community.”

With the Pride Society having provided the paints and the Boys and Girls Club providing the space for the rainbow staircase, Harvey adds that she loves the new look.

“I hope that it is the start of new things around the Club, cleaning it up outside, and making it more approachable,” she said.

“We’re also planning a mural sometime this summer so that’s exciting. We’re really hoping to just dress up the club and make it more fun.”

The Boys and Girls Club will be hosting its annual fundraiser ‘Race For Kids’ at Herb Gardner Park on Saturday, June 1 from 10 am until 2 pm. There are currently two to three teams registered.