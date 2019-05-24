Improved highway standards are coming to the South Cariboo.

The Ministry of transportation and infrastructure says Interior roads ltd has once again been awarded the contract for road maintenance in service area sixteen, which includes Lilloett, 100 Mile House, and Cache Creek.

The ten-year contract will require higher standards and a more proactive approach during severe weather events. Some of the requirements include returning class a highways, such as 97 and 3 to bare pavement within 24 hours at -9 or warmer temperatures, the previous standard was 48 hours, and increasing patrol frequency during severe weather to 90 minutes opposed to the previous four hours.

Under the new agreement, contractors will be more proactive prior to a winter weather event by spreading anti-icing chemicals prior to the event

With the new contract coming into effect June 1st, Interior roads Ltd. is changing its name to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

26 of the 28 provincial maintenance contracts will be tendered and awarded by the end of 2019. Private contractors maintain 47, 000 kilometers of road and 2,800 bridges in some of the most challenging terrain in Canada.