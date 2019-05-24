Theresa May folds to pressure from her party to resign

Theresa May made the decision to resign as the Prime Minister effective June 7. She gave into the pressure from her conservative party which was forcing her to either step down or enter a contest to be the next Prime Minister. The new leader will try to secure Britain’s exit from the EU, something May was unable to do.

Court to decide fate of Trans Canada Pipeline

British Columbia will find out if a law preventing the Trans Mountain pipeline to run through the province is unconstitutional. The decision will affect Alberta and its efforts to transport oil overseas. B.C.’s argues it is protecting the land and rivers from hazardous substances. Alberta and federal government think British Columbia is just trying to delay the pipeline.

China willing to talk with U.S. over settling trade war

China apparently wants to get a trade deal done with the U.S. but said it will impose more countermeasures if the dispute continues. Chinese officials aren’t happy with the United States recently blacklisting Huawei technologies. President Trump said it is possible to include the telecommunications company in a trade deal.