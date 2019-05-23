Two Tolko lumber operations will be taking downtime during the weeks of May 27 and June 3.

Tolko Industries announced Thursday the downtime of their Soda Creek and Armstong divisions.

“High log costs and weak market conditions continue to impact our lumber operating footprint in British Columbia,” said Vice President of Solid Wood, Troy Connolly in a news release.

“While we prefer to remain operational, we must manage the business responsibly and ensure we are sustainable for the long run.”

Employees Connolly added were informed of the decision earlier today.

“We do not make these decisions lightly,” he said.

“We know we have great people working at these operations and this is in no way a reflection on them or their commitment. However, industry conditions in B.C. are challenging right now and could be for some time.”

Tolko’s downtime at its operations in Williams Lake and Armstrong follows last week’s announcement by West Fraser that is curtailing production for two weeks at its sawmills in 100 Mile House and Chasm.

Having cited similar concerns, West Fraser said the temporary reduction is due to the continued challenges of weak pricing in global lumber markets, high log costs, and constrained timber supplies.