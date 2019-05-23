A 58-year old man who fell out of his motorized wheelchair in Quesnel, and then had the machine roll over onto him, has now died in hospital.

The coroners service is investigating what caused his death.

Quesnel RCMP also continue to investigate.

Sergeant Chris Riddle says they have narrowed down where it happened, on Doherty Drive, and when, sometime in the late afternoon or early evening on Thursday May 16th, but he says they are still missing some pieces to the puzzle.

He says they would still like to speak to those who helped the man…

“We want to appeal to this motorist or motorists who are great samaritans, who did the right thing and stopped and helped this man, we just want to speak to them. They are in no means any kind of trouble, we just believe that they have significant pieces to the puzzle that we need to be solved.”

Riddle says they are asked to call the detachment at 992-9211, even after hours, and ask to speak to an investigator.