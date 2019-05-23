The Operations Manager for Emcon Services in Quesnel believes he will get the green light soon to fix Marsh Road, which has been down to single lane since late April.

Bill Pattyson explains where they’re at….

“We went through a good rainstorm the other day. Nothing changed at the site, there’s been no movement. I’ve been in contact with the Ministry of Transportation, the local office there, they’re going to forward the latest readings that we’ve taken to the geotech, and I do believe geotech will give us the go-ahead in the next week to a week and a half.”

Pattyson says the timing is right as their paving contractor is in Quesnel right now.

Large cracks start to appear on the road back in April.

Pattyson says it will remain one lane alternating traffic while they are doing the work to repair it.