The 10-Mile Lake and Barlow Creek Volunteer Fire Departments responded to a small mill fire just north of Quesnel early this morning.

The fire, at the M&K Mill on Highway 97 north of town, was in a pile of mill ends.

It started overnight and lighting is believed to be the cause of the fire.

10-Mile Lake was called back again early this afternoon after it re-ignited.

No other details are available at this time.