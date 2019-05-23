The 91st BC Cattlemen’s Association Annual AGM and Convention is being held today through Saturday in Williams Lake.

300 ranchers from across the province will be attending this 3-day event in the Cariboo Memorial Complex that includes a trade show with 75 booths and displays.

The Lake City last hosted this event back in 2010 and Cordy Cox, President of the Cariboo Cattlemen’s Association and Chair of the AGM Committee, believes this will be one of the best.

“This is looking to be one of the largest agm and conventions that has ever been held. Williams Lake is quite central but it also has a huge support system here from our community of Williams Lake. We have been very lucky and very fortunate to receive massive amounts of support from local businesses.”

In addition to the trade show and meetings, the ranchers and delegates from across the province will be busy doing other things as well.

“We also have an education day and a research forum for our producers and registrants, Cox said, we’ll also have a companion tour out to the Rusty Bucket and the old 150 Mile store at the Patenaude’s and then on out to Horsefly to the Sunshine Ranch and Woodjam Ranch.’

Cox said the City of Williams Lake is incredible when it comes to putting on these events and the committee is very happy to host it.