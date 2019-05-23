Females fall sick faster from cardiac arrest than males

According to a report, bystanders are less likely to help women going into cardiac arrest. A CBC article cited a study from the Ontario’s Institute for Clinical Evaluative Sciences that added women get sick faster from cardiac arrest and have lower odds of surviving. The institute said one in 10 people die from the heart condition.

Scheer admits to being pro-life views but won’t let them affect him as PM

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer isn’t running from his pro-life past but said he won’t enact an abortion law if elected Prime Minister either. According to CTV, Scheer said in 2017 that he has always voted for pro-life legislation. He also wanted Parliament to reconsider a bill to make it a criminal offense to harm a fetus when the mother is killed or assaulted.

Thousands of U.S. troops could be heading to the Middle East

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran could be escalated further as the Pentagon may propose sending 10,000 troops to the area. It would need to be approved by the White House. President Trump has talked about getting troops out of the Middle East so it would be a shift in his mindset if he were to give it the greenlight.

Another tornado rips through Missouri bringing total to 22 reported twisters

Missouri and much of Midwest U.S. continues to be ravaged by Tornadoes and torrential downpours. A violent tornado ripped through Jefferson which is 200 kilometres west of St. Louis near midnight. There are no reports of any deaths yet from the storm but it was one of 22 reported twisters around the area over the last few days that have killed seven people.