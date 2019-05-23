Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson will be a special guest at this year’s Minerals North Conference.

Chetwynd is the host community this year, but it will be Quesnel’s turn in 2020…

We spoke to Simpson yesterday while he was travelling north…

“Tomorrow (May 23rd) night at the banquet I will be making a pitch for all of the delegates, the sponsors, the trade show participants, to start booking their venture down into Quesnel in May of 2020, and we’re hoping to host a great conference, and again it will be another shot in the arm to our local economy much like the curling event was this past year.”

Simpson says Economic Development Officer Amy Reid has also made the trip and she will be taking notes as well on how Chetwynd is hosting the event.

He says they have actually done quite a bit work for next year already…

“We’re actually taking a lot of packages up to the conference to invite people to come down, that has the hotel, that has the invitation to the community, and has some of the community profiles that people actually come down for the conference, but also bring some of their toys, their boats and bikes, their fishing gear to enjoy the community when they’re down here.”

The conference runs through Friday.

Simpson says it normally attracts in the neighbourhood of 400 to 450 people.