The main phone line at the 100 Mile House RCMP detachment will out of service the morning hours of May 23.

The main number, 250 395-2456, will be out from 6:45 to 9:15 AM as emergency work is done. Callers will receive a busy signal until the work is being completed.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen says they are sorry for any inconvenience, but the work is necessary to maintain operations.

For emergency calls for police service, please use 911, and for general inquiries or non-emergency reports they ask that you wait until 9:15, or come to the detachment, at 841 Alder.