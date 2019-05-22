The City of Quesnel has been successful in getting a Climate InnoVation grant.

It is worth just under 125 thousand dollars and comes out of the Municipalities for Climate Innovation Program.

Mayor Bob Simpson says they will hire a climate change planner for two years…

“To assist us as a corporate entity to look at all of our programs, all of our service delivery and all of our buildings, fleet, etc, to look at reducing the city’s greenhouse gas emissions. This person will be able to do a full analysis of where we are producing emissions, what’s the targeted areas that we can do some reduction, and of course because the city, as a corporate entity, is a service delivery entity that provides services to the community, we’ll be looking to engage the community to help us to reduce the overall greenhouse gas footprint, not just of the city but also of the community as a whole.”

Simpson says it’s very timely for the city…

“Because of course we are reviewing our landfill and recycling, we’re just doing a comprehensive review of our fleet and we’ve talked about the need to start doing some investments in the city buildings, including the new public works facility.”

Simpson says they have a wide range of applicants for this new position that they hope to have filled in June.

He says they will be bringing something to Council that will outline what the terms of reference will be, the nature of the work, and the nature of the deliverables, at next week’s Council meeting.