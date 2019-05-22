A 27-year old Quesnel man has been sentenced for stealing a vehicle and eventually colliding with a police cruiser.

Eric Roger Johnson was sentenced to 395 days in jail, 18 months probation and is prohibited from driving for two years after pleading guilty to charges of Dangerous Operation of a Vehicle, Theft of a Vehicle, Flight From Police and Impaired Driving.

Several other charges, including two counts of Assaulting a Peace Officer, were stayed.

Johnson was arrested back on February 10th.

Quesnel RCMP received a report of a stolen pickup truck from a parking lot of a retail business and were told that it was headed north on Highway 97 towards Prince George.

Police say the driver twice ignored an attempt to stop the vehicle and fled at a high rate of speed.

They followed it in a helicopter after the first attempt.

RCMP say the vehicle was eventually intercepted on Massey Drive in Prince George, which is when the collision occurred.