25-year old Catherine Adams is due back in provincial court on July 16th.

She is defending herself in court and has pled not guilty to the charge.

Her trial started last Thursday and was originally scheduled for just one day but more time was needed.

The crown called three witnesses to the stand, a parole officer, a Special Constable with the BC SPCA and an RCMP Constable.

The latter two spent their time on the witness stand describing the day when they went to a property on Johnston Avenue in Quesnel and seized 16 dogs.

The trial will pick up with Adams cross-examing the final witness.

Adams and her mother Karin were convicted of animal cruelty following an SPCA investigation in Houston back in 2014.

They were sentenced in Smithers in October of 2015 and received a six month conditional sentence and three years probation.

Conditions of that sentence included a ban on owning or being in the custody of animals.