There are a couple of power outages in the Quesnel area this afternoon.

BC Hydro Spokesperson Dave Mosure says the first call came in at 2-26 pm…

“Crews are on site currently working on that and they estimate that they’re going to have it back restored by 4-30 pm. That’s 41 customers and that area is west of Birch Hill Road, east of Morosoff Road and south of the Barkerville Highway, and the cause there is trees down across the line.”

Mosure says a second outage, just after three this afternoon, is impacting more than 14-hundred customers.

That one is west of Paley Place and is also due to trees across the wires.